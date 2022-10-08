Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 2.7 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

