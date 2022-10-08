JMG Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.