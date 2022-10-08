NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,180 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in APA were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of APA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,802.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of APA by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

APA stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

APA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

