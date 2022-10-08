NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.