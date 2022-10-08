NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.16 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

