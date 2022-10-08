NBT Bank N A NY Has $431,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

