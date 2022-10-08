NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 93,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,647 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 48,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 9.2% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 5.6% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.