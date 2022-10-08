Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $98,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CHH opened at $114.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.11.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.