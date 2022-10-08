NBT Bank N A NY Takes Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,482 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,591,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $60.60 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

