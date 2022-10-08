Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $77.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

