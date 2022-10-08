NBT Bank N A NY Has $10.11 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

