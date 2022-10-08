Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,662 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 138.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 688,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 399,175 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 350,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.78 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.71%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

