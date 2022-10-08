Sepio Capital LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 499.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

