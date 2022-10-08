Sepio Capital LP Buys New Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,618 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $70,007,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 7.6 %

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 33.95 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is 33.67.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. The business had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.