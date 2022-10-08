Sepio Capital LP Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

