Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PEP stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

