Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VMW opened at $109.81 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.