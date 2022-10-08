Sepio Capital LP Increases Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $10,767,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $7,611,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $4,349,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $3,895,000.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

