Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 694.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 181,121 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $143.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average of $149.13. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.