Nicholas Company Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $77.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

