Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 25,180 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy Trading Down 3.4 %

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Shares of BBY opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

