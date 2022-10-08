Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.