Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $413.69 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

