Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 1.26% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 309,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 225,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TUR opened at $24.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

