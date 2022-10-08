Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

