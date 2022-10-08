iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.59 and a 12-month high of $111.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.15.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

