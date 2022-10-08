Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 659 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

