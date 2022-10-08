Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 474,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 89,480 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

NYSE:IRM opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 196.03%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

