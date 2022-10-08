Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,575,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,485,000 after purchasing an additional 202,257 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Progressive by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $121.96 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

