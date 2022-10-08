Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Stock Down 8.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.49 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

