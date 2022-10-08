Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CR opened at $93.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

