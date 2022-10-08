Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $465,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

