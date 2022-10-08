Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $47.91 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

