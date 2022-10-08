ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 3.6 %

IMOS opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.