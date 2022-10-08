Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,600,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $5,127,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

