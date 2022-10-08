Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands
In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,600,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $5,127,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.