Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded by TheStreet

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RC. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Ready Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

RC stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

