Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNDC. Barrington Research cut their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Landec in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Landec will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,871,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after buying an additional 75,517 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Landec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Landec by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

