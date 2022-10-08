ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.