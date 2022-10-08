Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,113 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $63.29 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

