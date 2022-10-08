Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 6,075 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 565,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 45,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.20 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

