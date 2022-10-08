The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

