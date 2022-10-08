Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 18,357 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,357 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $24.74 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71.

