Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $16,185,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

