Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 354.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Down 4.2 %

FTNT stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.88.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

