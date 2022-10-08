Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock opened at $225.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.95.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.24.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

