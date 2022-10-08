Girard Partners LTD. Buys 1,840 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,777,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,563 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,167,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,648,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,256,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 514,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18.

