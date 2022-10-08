Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 8,787 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 117,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 819,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 72,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 748,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,279,000 after purchasing an additional 58,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

