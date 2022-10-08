Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $326.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.55 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,920 shares of company stock worth $120,256,565 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

