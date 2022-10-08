Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

