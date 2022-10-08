CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Reduced by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CSX were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

CSX stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

